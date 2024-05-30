Investigation launched after sectarian attack on teenage boy
News

Investigation launched after sectarian attack on teenage boy

POLICE have launched an investigation after a teenage boy was assaulted by a gang on bikes overnight.

The boy was targeted as he cycled in the Ormeau Park area of south Belfast yesterday evening (May 29).

A group of boys, also on bikes, began directing sectarian abuse at the teen, before one of them punched him in the face.

PSNI officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the attack to come forward.

The assault happened in the Ormeau Park area of south Belfast

“It was reported that shortly after 8.30pm, the boy was cycling in the area when he was approached by a number of boys also on bikes," the PSNI's Inspector Carey said.

“One of the males was reported to have directed sectarian abuse towards him, before punching him in the face, resulting in an eye injury," he added.

“The assailant was said to have wearing a jacket with the hood pulled up, and dark coloured trousers and trainers.”

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward.

“An investigation into the incident, which we are treating as a sectarian motivated hate crime, is underway, and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, to get in touch," Insp Carey said.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1795 of 29/05/24.”

See More: PSNI, Sectarian

Related

Police seize drugs worth £75k and £125k in cash in searches related to suspected money laundering
News 21 hours ago

Police seize drugs worth £75k and £125k in cash in searches related to suspected money laundering

By: Fiona Audley

PSNI faces £750k fine for data breach which exposed personal information of entire workforce
News 6 days ago

PSNI faces £750k fine for data breach which exposed personal information of entire workforce

By: Fiona Audley

Police attacked in Derry as they make second arrest in New IRA investigation
News 1 week ago

Police attacked in Derry as they make second arrest in New IRA investigation

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Fundraisers complete poignant Famine walk from Ireland to England
News 1 day ago

Fundraisers complete poignant Famine walk from Ireland to England

By: Fiona Audley

Diageo will spend €100m decarbonising iconic Guinness brewery in Dublin
Business 1 day ago

Diageo will spend €100m decarbonising iconic Guinness brewery in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Centenary of foundation of Ireland’s courts system marked with presidential reception
News 1 day ago

Centenary of foundation of Ireland’s courts system marked with presidential reception

By: Fiona Audley

Martial arts champions scoop gold medals at national competition
News 1 day ago

Martial arts champions scoop gold medals at national competition

By: Irish Post

‘Frightening experience’: Two men held knife to driver’s throat while robbing them in their car
News 1 day ago

‘Frightening experience’: Two men held knife to driver’s throat while robbing them in their car

By: Fiona Audley