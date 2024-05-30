Investigation launched after sectarian attack on teenage boy

POLICE have launched an investigation after a teenage boy was assaulted by a gang on bikes overnight.

The boy was targeted as he cycled in the Ormeau Park area of south Belfast yesterday evening (May 29).

A group of boys, also on bikes, began directing sectarian abuse at the teen, before one of them punched him in the face.

PSNI officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the attack to come forward.

“It was reported that shortly after 8.30pm, the boy was cycling in the area when he was approached by a number of boys also on bikes," the PSNI's Inspector Carey said.

“One of the males was reported to have directed sectarian abuse towards him, before punching him in the face, resulting in an eye injury," he added.

“The assailant was said to have wearing a jacket with the hood pulled up, and dark coloured trousers and trainers.”

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward.

“An investigation into the incident, which we are treating as a sectarian motivated hate crime, is underway, and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, to get in touch," Insp Carey said.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1795 of 29/05/24.”