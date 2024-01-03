Investigation launched after 'sudden death' in Belfast

POLICE have launched an investigation after a woman died in North Belfast on Tuesday evening.

The PSNI said it had attended the scene of 'a sudden death of a woman in the Innisfayle Gardens area' around three miles from the city centre.

"It is being investigated as an accident and is not suspicious at this time," added a spokesperson.

A statement from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said they attended an incident in the area at around 5.10pm on Tuesday involving a car and a pedestrian.

"Following initial assessment and treatment, no patients were taken from the scene," added the statement.

John Finucane, Sinn Féin MP for the area, took to social media on Tuesday evening, writing: "There has been a serious car collision at Innisfayle Gardens.

"Emergency services are on the scene & are asking that people please avoid the area.

"My thoughts are with those involved."