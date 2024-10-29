Investigation launched after woman sexually assaulted in 'terrifying ordeal’

POLICE are hunting a man who sexually assaulted a woman in what has been described as a 'terrifying ordeal' in Derry.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was dragged into an alleyway and attacked in the early hours of Sunday, October 27.

“This assault occurred at approximately 1.15am in the Lecky Road area of the city,” the PSNI’s Detective Chief Inspector Crothers said.

“The woman, aged in her 50s, was approached by an unknown man who pulled her into a nearby alleyway where he sexually assaulted her, and also repeatedly hit her to the face and banged her head off a wall,” he added.

“She sustained serious facial and other injuries as a result of this terrifying ordeal that she was only able to escape from after her attacker let her go.

“The woman was able to then raise the alarm for help and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

“She required hospital treatment for her injuries and has understandably been left extremely distressed and shaken by what happened.

“Specialist officers will continue to support her.”

Police have appealed for anyone who may have been in the area at the time to come forward.

“Our enquiries are continuing today and as such you will notice an increased police presence in the area,” Det Chf Insp Crothers said.

“The suspect is a white man, of broad build with dark hair and was wearing a dark short puffer style jacket and light-coloured trainers.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Lecky Road area between 1.15am and 1.35am and witnessed what happened or noticed anything suspicious to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 323 27/10/24.

“We would also be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam, CCTV or mobile footage of the area during this period of time that we could examine.

“Due to the hour change that morning – CCTV, home and car recording systems may contain footage that is appropriately timestamped to reflect that. Please take this into account when you are reviewing all relevant material.”