Teenager in ‘critical condition’ in hospital following Galway collision

A TEENAGER is in a critical condition in hospital after being involved in a two-car collision in Co. Galway.

The girl, who is in her late teens, was driving one of the cars which collided in Ballygaddy Road, Tuam at around 6.05pm on July 13.

She was taken to University Hospital Galway, where her condition is described as critical, Gardaí confirmed in a statement.

A man in his 20s who was driving the second car, and a woman in her 30s who was a passenger in that car, were both treated for non-life-threatening injuries following the incident.

Gardaí have urged anyone with information to contact them.

“Any persons who were in the Ballygaddy Road area between 5.50pm and 6.15pm and who may have witnessed the incident should contact investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

“Any road users who were travelling in this vicinity at the time, and who may have camera footage including dash cam, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they added.

“Gardaí can be contacted at the Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”