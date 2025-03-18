Ireland condemns Israeli airstrikes on Gaza as region on brink of ‘all-out war’ again

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has condemned Israeli airstrikes on Gaza which killed hundreds of civilians this morning.

The Israeli military says it is carrying out "extensive strikes" in the Gaza Strip today on "terror targets" belonging to Hamas.

The Hamas-run health ministry has reportred that more than 400 Palestinians have been killed in the attack on the Gaza Strip.

The incident is the largest in Gaza since the ceasefire between the two forces began on January 19.

A statement issued by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that he and defence minister Israel Katz ordered the strikes by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) this morning.

"This follows Hamas's repeated refusal to release our hostages, as well as its rejection of all of the proposals it has received from US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and from the mediators,” it states.

"The IDF is, at this time, attacking targets of the Hamas terrorist organization throughout the Gaza Strip in order to achieve the objectives of the war as they have been determined by the political echelon including the release of all of our hostages, the living and the deceased," it explains.

"Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength," the statement added.

Ms Martin made an urgent call this morning for Hamas and Israel to “respect the ceasefire and return to talks”.

“I condemn Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza which have resulted in hundreds of civilian deaths,” he said.

“I call on all parties to respect the ceasefire and hostage release deal, and to return to talks aimed at implementing the second phase of the deal. They should implement their commitments in full.”

The Taoiseach added that the remaining hostages must all be released, claiming their families have “suffered for too long” adding that he has “consistently called for the unconditional release of all hostages held in Gaza”.

“For the sake of the civilians in Gaza, who have already ensured unimaginable hardships, there must be an urgent end to all hostilities,” he added.

“I urge all sides to step back from the brink of the resumption of all-out war and to instead focus on agreeing a permanent end to the fighting and on a pathway to peace.”

Mr Martin has pledged to discuss the situation in the Middle East with EU leaders at this week’s meeting of the European Council, where he will urge that “we agree a clear and united EU position aimed at stopping any further escalation”.