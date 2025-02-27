Ireland determined to 'make full use’ of G20 membership as finance ministers summit underway
News

Ireland determined to 'make full use’ of G20 membership as finance ministers summit underway

IRELAND is being represented at a G20 meeting this week as Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe attends a two-day event in South Africa.

The Minister is attending the first meeting of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors held under the South African Presidency.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is attending a two-day G20 summit in South Africa

The Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, Gabriel Mahklouf, has joined the Minister for the event which began yesterday and concludes today (February 27).

Ireland became an invited member of the G20 in December 2024 for the term of the South African Presidency, which runs to the end of November 2025.

Minister Donohoe confirmed this week that the nation intends to make full use of their temporary membership.

“Ireland is determined to make a full contribution during our G20 membership,” he said.

Minister Donohow confirmed Ireland is 'determined to make a full contribution during its G20 membership'

“I am grateful to our South African hosts for their invitation to Ireland to become a guest member, reflecting both our excellent bilateral relationship with them and Ireland’s strong belief in a rules-based international order."

Today the Minister will also attend a meeting of G7 Finance Ministers in his capacity as President of the Eurogroup before later addressing an event in Cape Town hosted by the Ambassador of Ireland to South Africa.

That event will be attended by members of the local Irish community as well as representatives from South Africa’s political, business and cultural sectors.

See More: G20, Paschal Donohoe, South Africa

Related

Tánaiste in South Africa as Ireland invited to attend G20 for the first time
News 6 days ago

Tánaiste in South Africa as Ireland invited to attend G20 for the first time

By: Fiona Audley

Ivanka Trump’s awkward G20 moment sparks slew of hilarious #Unwantedivanka parodies on Twitter
News 5 years ago

Ivanka Trump’s awkward G20 moment sparks slew of hilarious #Unwantedivanka parodies on Twitter

By: Jack Beresford

Ivanka Trump’s painful exchange with world leaders at G20 summit goes viral
News 5 years ago

Ivanka Trump’s painful exchange with world leaders at G20 summit goes viral

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Taoiseach pays tribute to Henry Kelly after Going for Gold presenter passes away
News 15 hours ago

Taoiseach pays tribute to Henry Kelly after Going for Gold presenter passes away

By: Gerard Donaghy

Uncertainty about whether Taoiseach will travel to Washington for St. Patrick’s Day
News 16 hours ago

Uncertainty about whether Taoiseach will travel to Washington for St. Patrick’s Day

By: James Conor Patterson

Police treat assault on schoolgirl in Co. Tyrone as racially-motivated hate crime
News 16 hours ago

Police treat assault on schoolgirl in Co. Tyrone as racially-motivated hate crime

By: Gerard Donaghy

Appeal for information on woman missing from Co. Limerick
News 16 hours ago

Appeal for information on woman missing from Co. Limerick

By: Gerard Donaghy

Raised in England, rooted in Ireland
Comment 17 hours ago

Raised in England, rooted in Ireland

By: Joe Horgan

On the record
Entertainment 18 hours ago

On the record

By: Tony Clayton-Lea