Ireland determined to 'make full use’ of G20 membership as finance ministers summit underway

IRELAND is being represented at a G20 meeting this week as Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe attends a two-day event in South Africa.

The Minister is attending the first meeting of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors held under the South African Presidency.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, Gabriel Mahklouf, has joined the Minister for the event which began yesterday and concludes today (February 27).

Ireland became an invited member of the G20 in December 2024 for the term of the South African Presidency, which runs to the end of November 2025.

Minister Donohoe confirmed this week that the nation intends to make full use of their temporary membership.

“Ireland is determined to make a full contribution during our G20 membership,” he said.

“I am grateful to our South African hosts for their invitation to Ireland to become a guest member, reflecting both our excellent bilateral relationship with them and Ireland’s strong belief in a rules-based international order."

Today the Minister will also attend a meeting of G7 Finance Ministers in his capacity as President of the Eurogroup before later addressing an event in Cape Town hosted by the Ambassador of Ireland to South Africa.

That event will be attended by members of the local Irish community as well as representatives from South Africa’s political, business and cultural sectors.