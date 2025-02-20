Tánaiste in South Africa as Ireland invited to attend G20 for the first time
Tánaiste in South Africa as Ireland invited to attend G20 for the first time

TÁNAISTE Simon Harris is in South Africa today as Ireland takes part in the G20 summit for the first time.

Mr Harris will join fellow foreign ministers from countries across the world at the two-day summit.

The G20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum comprising the world’s leading economies to discuss international economic and financial stability.

Ireland has been invited to attend the group as a guest country throughout 2025 as part of South Africa’s G20 Presidency.

“We were honoured to take up South Africa’s invitation to participate at the G20 this year,” Mr Harris said ahead of his trip.

“South Africa’s Presidency of the G20 is happening at a pivotal time,” he added.

“As a small, open and highly networked economy, we believe Ireland has an important voice in discussions on global trade and investment as well as sustainable development.

“Not only will this mark Ireland’s first engagement at the G20, it is also the first time the G20 has been held in Africa,” Mr Harris explained.

G20 events will take place over the course of 2025, but this week marks the group’s first official engagement of the year.

Today is the first day of the two-day event in Johannesburg which will bring together foreign ministers and where talks will focus on trade and recent geopolitical developments.

Later this year Taoiseach Micheál Martin will take part in a meeting of heads of government.

“Our invitation to participate [in the G20] is a reflection of the long and proud tradition Ireland has of supporting global development, particularly as it relates to Africa,” Mr Harris said.

“The whole of Government approach we are taking to our engagement with the G20 this year indicates how seriously we value the opportunity to input to this important forum,” he added.

“Ireland is committed to an open and fair-trading system, underpinned by the multilateral, rules-based system.

“Free and fair trade brings economic opportunities, creates well-paid jobs, fosters innovation and builds economic resilience.

“This is essential for Ireland, as it is for so many other smaller states around the world.”

