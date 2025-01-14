Ireland has one of highest life expectancy rates in EU, report reveals

IRELAND currently has one of the highest life expectancy rates in the EU, a new report has revealed.

According to data released in the latest Health at a Glance: Europe 2024 report, published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), life expectancy at birth in Ireland is 82.6 years.

This ranks the nation seventh in the EU, and above the EU average of 81.5 years.

The new report highlights a range of positive trends now being seen in health and wellbeing of older people in Ireland.

They include that Ireland has one of the highest rates of estimated healthy life years at age 65, at 11.6 years, compared with the EU average of 9.1 years, but behind Norway’s 14.5 years, Sweden’s 13.9 years, and Malta’s 12.1 years.

Ireland also has one of the lowest rates of people aged 65 and over reporting to be in bad or very bad health, at just 9.2 per cent, compared with the EU average of 18.5.

The number of people in Ireland aged 65 and over having at least one chronic disease is also well below the EU average, at 48.9 per cent compared to 60.3 per cent.

"It is very encouraging to see the positive impacts of our investment, education and training, in the Health at a Glance 24 OECD report, especially among our older population, in demonstrating our commitment to support healthy ageing,” Ireland’s Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler, said this week.

"Ireland has made significant strides in improving healthcare access and promoting healthy lifestyles among older adults.

“We continue to invest in initiatives that enhance the quality of life for our ageing population, including preventive healthcare, mental health support, and community engagement programs.”

She added: "Ireland has one of the highest life expectancy in the EU, and credit must be paid to all those who work in our health care services, community and acute.

"Ensuring the voice and choice of our older population in relation to decisions made are paramount.

"Our focus in 2025 will be to build on the significant progress made in proactive healthy ageing initiatives and providing accessible quality services where older people can flourish and enjoy their later years in good health and with dignity."

The report also notes that Ireland, together with Luxembourg and Iceland, has the lowest proportion of people aged 65 and over, at 15 per cent.

However, while the nation currently has a relatively young population, the share of population aged 65 and over is projected to increase by more than two-thirds between 2023 and 2050.