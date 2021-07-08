Ireland records highest daily Covid-19 case numbers in nearly three months

ON WEDNESDAY Ireland recorded its highest daily total of Covid-19 cases for over two months.

Figures released by the Department of Health show that a further 581 new cases of the virus were confirmed, the highest daily total since April 2.

There are currently 60 people being treated for Covid-19 in Irish hospitals, while 17 of those are in intensive care.

Earlier this month, health experts claimed that the dreaded 'fourth wave' of Covid-19 was about to hit Ireland, but reassured the public that because so many people have been vaccinated, it's unlikely to be as devastating as the 'third wave', which hit Ireland at the start of the year.

Due to the recent rise in Delta variant cases across the country, the return of indoor hospitality - which was initially scheduled for July 5 - was pushed back, and the government announced plans to introduce a vaccine certificate system to ensure only fully vaccinated individuals access indoor dining areas, where the virus can spread more easily.

Though at a press briefing on Tuesday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar warned of potential delays to the rollout of the certificates due to "teething issues."

The Fine Gael leader said some people wouldn't be getting their certs on time, and admitted that it could be a while before the system is fully operational.

The vaccine certificates are designed to be used in the same way vaccine passports are used for international travel.

An individual will be given a certificate to prove that they are either fully vaccinated against covid, or that they've recovered from the virus in the last nine months, and will therefore be able to access indoor areas in pubs, restaurants and cafés.