Ireland set to launch first satellite next year
News

Ireland set to launch first satellite next year

IRELAND IS set to launch its first satellite next year after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar today signed an Exchange of Letters with the European Space Agency (ESA).

The letters facilities the launch of the satellite, which will be called EIRSAT-1 and has been designed and built by academic staff and students at University College Dublin (UCD).

The satellite will be launched for a four-year mission from the ESA's base in French Guinea early next year.

The Exchange of Letters between the Government of Ireland and the European Space Agency sets out their mutual understanding of the EIRSAT-1 mission, the first Irish mission carried out under Ireland’s domestic jurisdiction.

"This is a big moment for the Irish space sector as this is Ireland’s first mission into space," Varadkar said. "It has huge spin off potential for Irish businesses and universities. We have increased our financial contribution to the European Space Agency which is paid back in multiples in terms of contracts for Irish aviation and aerospace companies.

"EIRSAT-1 has been led by a talented team in UCD, and seen the development of space systems skills that did not previously exist in Irish industry or academia. It will position our nation to benefit from global space industry growth in the coming decades."

Director of UCD C-Space Centre and the EIRSAT-1 project, Professor Lorraine Hanlon said:

"Ireland’s membership of the European Space Agency has been vital to EIRSAT-1’s development, both in the early stages, when we were developing prototype space detectors based on Irish technologies, and more recently, when EIRSAT-1 was accepted on to ESA's educational ‘Fly Your Satellite!’ Programme. It is a huge milestone for the mission to be signing these agreements, and we are excited to keep working towards launch and operations next year."

The Government granted authorisation to the Tánaiste to sign the letters on their behalf at the Cabinet meeting on 4 October.

The Tánaiste and UCD also signed a Registration and Supervision Agreement which sets out the details required for the registration and supervision of the mission throughout its lifetime.

See More: EIRSAT-1, Leo Varadkar, University College Dublin

Related

Man dies following machete attack in Omagh
News 2 hours ago

Man dies following machete attack in Omagh

By: Irish Post

Remains of Kent woman murdered by husband 20 years ago found in Dorset garden
News 2 hours ago

Remains of Kent woman murdered by husband 20 years ago found in Dorset garden

By: Connell McHugh

Woman (70s) dies in house fire in Roscommon
News 3 hours ago

Woman (70s) dies in house fire in Roscommon

By: Irish Post

Latest

Jason Donohue names his Irish Under-15s squad for the upcoming Croatia tournament this week
Sport 3 hours ago

Jason Donohue names his Irish Under-15s squad for the upcoming Croatia tournament this week

By: Conor O'Donoghue

'Irishness is a lens we can all look through' says CEO Emma Smith as Liverpool Irish Festival returns
Entertainment 4 hours ago

'Irishness is a lens we can all look through' says CEO Emma Smith as Liverpool Irish Festival returns

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland's Bernard Dunne has taken up a role as a High-Performance Director with the Boxing Federation of India
Sport 6 hours ago

Ireland's Bernard Dunne has taken up a role as a High-Performance Director with the Boxing Federation of India

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Politicians condemn footage of pro-IRA chanting at Dublin Airport
News 6 hours ago

Politicians condemn footage of pro-IRA chanting at Dublin Airport

By: Connell McHugh

James McClean has slammed the FA for a lack of action after "eight years of sickening abuse” over his nationality.
Sport 7 hours ago

James McClean has slammed the FA for a lack of action after "eight years of sickening abuse” over his nationality.

By: Conor O'Donoghue