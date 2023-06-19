Ireland U21 game abandoned after Kuwait player accused of making racist remark towards Ireland sub

A FRIENDLY match between Ireland U21s and Kuwait U22s has abandoned after the FAI accused a Kuwait player of making a racist remark towards an Ireland substitute.

Ireland were leading 3-0 in Austria in the final game of their June international camp thanks to early goals from Ollie O'Neill and Conor Carty and a strike in the 52nd minute from Aidomo Emakhu.

However, following the latter's debut goal in this afternoon's game in Bad Radkersburg, Ireland boss Jim Crawford led his players off the field.

A statement issued by the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) shortly after said the action was taken after a Kuwait player directed a racist remark towards one of Ireland's substitutes.

"The FAI regrets to announce that today's U21 international against Kuwait has been abandoned after a racist remark was made by a Kuwaiti player towards one of our substitutes," read the statement.

"The FAI does not tolerate any racism towards any of our players or staff and will be reporting this serious matter to FIFA and UEFA."

The matter was one of two alleged racist incidents in football games in Austria today.

Around an hour after Ireland had left the field at the Parktherme Arena, New Zealand's senior side refused to play the second half of their game against last year's World Cup hosts Qatar.

The All Whites had been leading 1-0 at the break at the Sonnenseestadion in Ritzing thanks to a goal from Marko Stamenic.

Michael Boxall was racially abused during the first half of the game by a Qatari player. No official action was taken so the team have agreed not to come out for the second half of the match. — New Zealand Football 🇳🇿 (@NZ_Football) June 19, 2023

However, the friendly match was abandoned after a New Zealand defender was allegedly subjected to racist abuse.

"Michael Boxall was racially abused during the first half of the game by a Qatari player," read a post on New Zealand Football's twitter account.

"No official action was taken so the team have agreed not to come out for the second half of the match."