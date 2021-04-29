Ireland's beer gardens and to return in early June, hairdressers and inter-county travel from early May
News

Ireland's beer gardens and to return in early June, hairdressers and inter-county travel from early May

IRELAND IS finally set to ease the majority of restrictions after a long four months of Level 5 lockdown.

The Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 sat until late in the night yesterday as they discussed the reopening of much of the economy, including outdoor dining, hotels, personal services such as hairdressers, gyms and weddings.

While the discussions are set to continue today,and nothing is 100% confirmed until the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, delivers a speech at around 6pm tonight, reports from senior sources indicate that hairdressers are set to reopen for appointments on 10 May, and beer gardens will open on 7 June.

According to The Irish Independent, the National Public Health Emergency Team has given their approval for inter-county travel from May 10, along with the reopening of personal services such as barbers, nail salons and hairdressers on an appointment basis.

Click and collect for non-essential retail will also return on that date, as will the rest of the construction industry and potentially outdoor retailers such as garden centres. Adult team training for sport can also return.

Advertisement

Three households can meet outside in a garden, rather than a public area, and up to 50 will be allowed to attend church services like Mass, weddings and funerals-- though only 6 people can attend the afters of a wedding indoors, or 15 outdoors.

From 2 June, hotels, guesthouses, B&Bs and hostels can reopen, just in time for the bank holiday weekend, and residents can eat and drink in the hotel's bar and restaurant-- however it is understood that pubs and restaurants not attached to a hotel will not open until after the bank holiday.

From 7 June, all restaurants and pubs-- whether they serve food or not-- can reopen for outdoor dining, and the controversial €9 euro meal rule will be scrapped.

This will allow so-called 'wet pubs' to reopen-- some for the first time in over 400 days,s since March 2020.

Gyms are also expected to return on 7 June, The Irish Independent reports, and the number of people allowed to attend an indoor wedding party in June may also increase to 25.

The Cabinet and NPHET have also discussed the easing of some more restrictions for those who are fully vaccinated-- already, two people who are fully vaccinated can meet indoors without a mask.

Under new considerations, vaccinated grandparents may be able to meet their grandchildren without fear from 10 May.

Advertisement

The official announcement from Mr Micheál Martin is expected at around 6pm this evening.

See More: Hairdressers, Lockdown, Pubs, Restaurants, Restrictions

Related

Ireland 'on track' to reopen non-essential retail and hairdressers next month, Leo Varadkar confirms
News 1 week ago

Ireland 'on track' to reopen non-essential retail and hairdressers next month, Leo Varadkar confirms

By: Harry Brent

Shops and hairdressers in Ireland could be open to fully vaccinated people next month
News 2 weeks ago

Shops and hairdressers in Ireland could be open to fully vaccinated people next month

By: Harry Brent

Latvian hairdressers trim hair on frozen lakes and snow-covered forests to protest Covid lockdown restrictions
News 2 months ago

Latvian hairdressers trim hair on frozen lakes and snow-covered forests to protest Covid lockdown restrictions

By: Michael Murphy

Latest

Player Profile #3 - Pádraig Amond - an FA Cup legend
Sport 10 hours ago

Player Profile #3 - Pádraig Amond - an FA Cup legend

By: Rudi Kinsella

Donald Trump slams 'politically correct' Oscars for being 'boring' and promoting the Democrats
News 11 hours ago

Donald Trump slams 'politically correct' Oscars for being 'boring' and promoting the Democrats

By: Harry Brent

Calls intensify for Ireland's inter-county travel limit to be lifted
News 14 hours ago

Calls intensify for Ireland's inter-county travel limit to be lifted

By: Harry Brent

Arlene Foster resigns as DUP leader and Northern Ireland first minister
News 15 hours ago

Arlene Foster resigns as DUP leader and Northern Ireland first minister

By: Jack Beresford

McGregor sells Proper No. Twelve whiskey for over $500 million
Sport 17 hours ago

McGregor sells Proper No. Twelve whiskey for over $500 million

By: Rudi Kinsella