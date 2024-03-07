Ireland's Best Actor contender Cillian Murphy heads to Hollywood for Oscars ceremony

IRELAND’S Oscar contenders have made their way to Hollywood for the prestigious ceremony which is now just days away.

Best Actor nominee Cillian Murphy and Poor Things nominees Andrew Lowe and Robbie Ryan have flown to the US ahead of the Oscars ceremony on March 10.

All three flew from Dublin Airport, via Aer Lingus, who said they were “honoured to have carried some of Ireland's finest talent across the Atlantic to showcase their artistry and represent Ireland on the illustrious Oscars red carpet”.

Murphy is highly tipped to win his category, in which he is nominated for his role as Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher’s Nolan epic Oppenheimer.

Co-produced by Dublin’s Element Studios, owned by Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe, Poor Things is in contention for 11 Oscars on Sunday, including Best Motion Picture of the Year for Lowe and his fellow producers, and Achievement in Cinematography for Ryan’s work on the dark comedy.

Confirming their celebrity passengers this week, Aer Lingus said Murphy travelled on their flight EI 069 to Los Angeles along with “members of the crew and production from the critically acclaimed film 'Poor Things”.

Susanne Carberry, Aer Lingus Chief Customer Officer, said: "Aer Lingus is honoured to play a part in this cinematic journey and extend our hospitality and support to our own Irish talent as they and their families come together to celebrate this significant occasion for the Irish film industry.

“At Aer Lingus, we make every journey count, and this week, our Oscar nominees are embarking on one of their most important journeys as they travel to LA to represent Ireland at the most iconic movie awards in the world.

“Our Aer Lingus crews will go above and beyond to make it a memorable experience, and we wish Cillian and Robbie, as well as the rest of the Irish contingent the very best of luck.

“We hope to have extra seats to carry the golden statues on the flight home to Dublin from LA!"