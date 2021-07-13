Ireland's Covid-19 vaccination programme currently one of very best in world, data shows
News

Ireland's Covid-19 vaccination programme currently one of very best in world, data shows

IRELAND is currently among the world-leading nations in terms of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, according to data and research publication Our World in Data.

Their research team found that Ireland has one of the very best seven-day rolling averages of vaccine doses administered per 100 people around the globe.

As of Friday, Ireland is administering 1.19 vaccines per 100 people, a figure topped only by Portugal, Canada and Sweden.

The current European Union average is 0.84 doses per 100, while the UK is languishing with a rate of 0.37.

Meanwhile, the US currently has a rate of just 0.15.

Pic: Our World In Data

Ireland's vaccine rollout has experienced highs and lows over the past few months, but with stocks high and vaccine uptake record-setting in Europe, the programme is moving swiftly.

On Monday, HSE chief Paul Reid revealed that 56% of the adult population is now fully vaccinated, and that over 70% of adults have received at least one dose.

"We're now ranking as the highest in the world for the last seven days of vaccines administered per 100 of the population," he told RTÉ.

"That is primarily our first line of defence, testing and tracing the second line of defence."

As of Sunday, a total of 4.74m doses have been administered in Ireland, split between Pfizer-BioNTech (3.11m), AstraZeneca (1.12m), Moderna (431,382) and Janssen (72,092).

Registration for vaccination was extended to the 18-34 age group last week amid a surge in daily cases due to the highly transmissible Delta variant.

See More: Covid-19, Covid-19 Vaccine, HSE, Vaccine Programme

Related

Worst of the pandemic is over, says Irish WHO chief
News 16 hours ago

Worst of the pandemic is over, says Irish WHO chief

By: Harry Brent

Fully vaccinated Irish person admitted to ICU after 'breakthrough' Covid-19 infection
News 17 hours ago

Fully vaccinated Irish person admitted to ICU after 'breakthrough' Covid-19 infection

By: Harry Brent

Ireland records highest daily Covid-19 case numbers in nearly three months
News 4 days ago

Ireland records highest daily Covid-19 case numbers in nearly three months

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Ireland's Hockey Teenager Sarah McAuley journey to the Tokyo Olympics
News 19 hours ago

Ireland's Hockey Teenager Sarah McAuley journey to the Tokyo Olympics

By: Frank Collins

FLEADHFEST: New series marks anniversary one of Ireland’s most significant cultural events
Culture 20 hours ago

FLEADHFEST: New series marks anniversary one of Ireland’s most significant cultural events

By: Irish Post

ONES TO WATCH: Four must-see TG4 films will premiere at Galway Film Fleadh 2021
Entertainment 21 hours ago

ONES TO WATCH: Four must-see TG4 films will premiere at Galway Film Fleadh 2021

By: Fiona Audley

HIDDEN TREASURES: Pot luck on a campervan tour of Pembrokeshire
Travel 22 hours ago

HIDDEN TREASURES: Pot luck on a campervan tour of Pembrokeshire

By: James Ruddy

Plans for Warwickshire GAA's new Pairc na hÉireann site due to be decided this week
Sport 22 hours ago

Plans for Warwickshire GAA's new Pairc na hÉireann site due to be decided this week

By: Anthony McLaughlin