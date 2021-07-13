Ireland's Covid-19 vaccination programme currently one of very best in world, data shows

IRELAND is currently among the world-leading nations in terms of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, according to data and research publication Our World in Data.

Their research team found that Ireland has one of the very best seven-day rolling averages of vaccine doses administered per 100 people around the globe.

As of Friday, Ireland is administering 1.19 vaccines per 100 people, a figure topped only by Portugal, Canada and Sweden.

The current European Union average is 0.84 doses per 100, while the UK is languishing with a rate of 0.37.

Meanwhile, the US currently has a rate of just 0.15.

Ireland's vaccine rollout has experienced highs and lows over the past few months, but with stocks high and vaccine uptake record-setting in Europe, the programme is moving swiftly.

On Monday, HSE chief Paul Reid revealed that 56% of the adult population is now fully vaccinated, and that over 70% of adults have received at least one dose.

"We're now ranking as the highest in the world for the last seven days of vaccines administered per 100 of the population," he told RTÉ.

"That is primarily our first line of defence, testing and tracing the second line of defence."

As of Sunday, a total of 4.74m doses have been administered in Ireland, split between Pfizer-BioNTech (3.11m), AstraZeneca (1.12m), Moderna (431,382) and Janssen (72,092).

Registration for vaccination was extended to the 18-34 age group last week amid a surge in daily cases due to the highly transmissible Delta variant.