Irish accent is most attractive in UK according to new study

THE IRISH accent is the most attractive accent across the UK, according to a new survey by leading coffee retailer Coffee Friend.

The research comes as Love Island fever grips viewers once again, bringing contestants from across the UK together - and people gear up for a summer of romance as we exit lockdown restrictions.

More than half of people (58%) found the Irish voice attractive, with only 13% finding it unattractive.

Irish was also the most popular accent among the older generation, with 52% of people aged 65 plus finding it attractive.

The Scottish accent was voted the second most attractive with 51% of people finding it the sexiest.

While Queen’s English and the Welsh accent have been deemed the joint third most attractive (47%). The Northern Irish accent was close behind at 44%.

It’s not good news for those from Birmingham though, with almost half of people (49%) finding the Brummie accent unattractive - the highest across the British Isles.

This was closely followed by Essex (48%) and Liverpool (45%).

Demographic Breakdown

  • Men find the Bristolian, Brummie, Essex, Geordie and Scouse accents more attractive than women

  • Women find the Cockney, Welsh, Mancunian and Leeds accents more unattractive than men

  • The most attractive accent among the younger generation (18-24) is Scottish (65%)

  • The most attractive accent among the older generation (65+) is Irish (52%)

  • Scotland people find the Cockney accent the most unattractive (41%)

  • Welsh people find the Essex and Scouse accent most unattractive (both 50%)

  • Northern Irish people find the Brummie accent most unattractive (43%)

A Coffee Friend spokesperson said: “With the UK and Ireland primed for a summer of romance with restrictions hopefully coming to an end, our survey of adults in 2021 has found which accent is our favourite on paper.

“And it’s the Irish accent that sets tongues wagging, with 58% of people polled finding it attractive - just ahead of the Scottish accent at 51%.

“Queen’s English - ‘posh’ to most people - scores well alongside Welsh at 47%. But the situation is not too good for Essex and Brummie, who both finish bottom with just 21% and 22% respectively finding those accents attractive.”

Q: How attractive do you find the following accents?

Accent

Attractive

Unattractive

Irish

58%

13%

Scottish

51%

21%

Queen’s English

47%

17%

Welsh

47%

21%

Northern Irish

44%

25%

Geordie

40%

29%

Bristolian

27%

26%

Liverpudlian

27%

45%

Mancunian

26%

37%

Leeds

25%

26%

Cockney

25%

42%

Brummie

22%

49%

Essex

21%

48%


The survey of 2,000 adults across the UK was conducted by Coffee Friend between June 22nd and June 24th.

