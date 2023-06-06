Distraction burglars with Irish accents target vulnerable residents

POLICE are investigating a spate of distraction burglaries carried out by men with Irish accents.

Four incidents have occurred in Solihull in the West Midlands in recent weeks officers confirm, with the most recent happening in Olton at 8.30pm on Thursday, May 31.

Two men, pretending to be from the water board, forced their way into the home of a man in his 60s.

When the man’s carer asked them for details confirming who they were, they assaulted her.

They went on to ransack the property before stealing jewellery and cash.

The men, who wore black surgical masks, are described as white and having an Irish accent.

Detective Sergeant Adam Buzzard from, Solihull CID, said: “We are determined to find the people behind these burglaries that have understandably left these vulnerable people shaken.

“We’ve carried out forensic examinations, taken statements and are examining CCTV.

“Patrols have also been stepped up in the areas these incidents have taken place.”

He added: “We would urge members of our communities to look out for our elderly, vulnerable neighbours, friends and family members.

“Please take time to talk to older neighbours and relatives about their security and things they need to do to stay safe.

“Pop round to check they’re okay, keep an eye out for any suspicious activity near their homes, and call us if something doesn’t feel right.”