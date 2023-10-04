Irish actor slams 'out of touch' performance from Eve Hewson as working-class single mum in Flora and Son
News

Irish actor slams 'out of touch' performance from Eve Hewson as working-class single mum in Flora and Son

Eve Hewson at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival premiere of Flora and Son (Image: Bennett/Getty Images)

AN IRISH actor has criticised the 'out of touch' performance of Eve Hewson in new Irish film Flora and Son, saying it makes him feel 'uncomfortable'.

Hewson, daughter of U2's Bono, has been winning plaudits for her performance in the movie, which currently has a 93 per cent Fresh rating on review aggregator site, Rotten Tomatoes.

However, Dublin actor Joseph McGucken, star of RTÉ Player comedy Darren and Joe's Free Gaff, described the 32-year-old's performance as 'borderline offensive'.

Praise from critics

In the movie, from Once writer and director John Carney, Hewson plays a struggling mum trying to keep her wayward son out of trouble in Dublin by gifting him a guitar she finds in a skip.

However, she takes up the instrument herself, learning online thanks to a Los Angeles-based musician, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The Guardian praised the 'immensely charming' Hewson for a 'star-cementing performance', while the New York Times lauded her 'extraordinary charisma'.

Flora and Son star Hewson, centre, with (from left) co-stars Jack Reynor and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, director John Carney and co-star Orén Kinlan (Image: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Variety said Hewson had 'star quality spilling right out of her'.

"Suddenly, her stardom seems more than a hope — it feels inevitable," it added.

McGucken, however, was less impressed.

"There's something very uncomfortable about watching Bono's daughter playing a working-class, single mother from the flats, in her new film Flora and Son," he posted on Twitter.

"I know it's made to tailor to an American audience, but my god. It's a shocking, out-dated, out of touch performance!"

He added: "It's borderline offensive. A caricature of the working class without the humour. Exacerbated by co-star Jack Reynor (who you know is definitely working class because, yeno... he wears a chain)."

"The only saving grace for this film was Oren Kinlan," concluded McGucken. "The only actor that looked comfortable on screen throughout the whole thing."

Love/Hate star defends Hewson

Love/Hate actor Laurence Kinlan responded to McGucken over his 'piss poor take' by saying: "Are people from the flats only allowed play people from the flats?"

He added: "It’s called ACTING. Do you know how many people 'from the flats’ were in Love Hate?"

"Nothing to do with her being from the flats or not," replied McGucken.

“It's objectively not a good performance.

"It's a crass, tasteless, over-acted, ham-fisted performance. I like her in bad sisters though.

"I understand it's hard for you to see it objectively for obvious reasons."

Despite McGucken's reservations, critics and audiences have been impressed with Hewson and the movie, which premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

Apple Studios subsequently snapped up the film's distribution rights for around $20m.

It is currently available on the company's streaming service, Apple TV+ and in selected cinemas.

See More: Eve Hewson, Flora And Son, John Carney, Joseph McGucken

Related

Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson starring in new Netflix psychological thriller from makers of The Crown
News 4 years ago

Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson starring in new Netflix psychological thriller from makers of The Crown

By: Jack Beresford

Bono's daughter Eve Hewson singled out for praise in "dull" Robin Hood update
News 4 years ago

Bono's daughter Eve Hewson singled out for praise in "dull" Robin Hood update

By: Jack Beresford

New appeal over death of elderly Irishman Tommy Ward after 'despicable and vicious attack'
News 2 hours ago

New appeal over death of elderly Irishman Tommy Ward after 'despicable and vicious attack'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

CENTENARY CONCERT: London Irish Pensioners Choir prepare for biggest performance yet
Entertainment 1 day ago

CENTENARY CONCERT: London Irish Pensioners Choir prepare for biggest performance yet

By: Irish Post

Man accused of murdering Ashling Murphy will stand trial in two weeks
News 1 day ago

Man accused of murdering Ashling Murphy will stand trial in two weeks

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland’s adoption authority has 'caught up' with backlog after surge in applications for birth information
News 1 day ago

Ireland’s adoption authority has 'caught up' with backlog after surge in applications for birth information

By: Fiona Audley

Trio of Irish brothers raise £2k in charity cash by completing Welsh trek
Life & Style 1 day ago

Trio of Irish brothers raise £2k in charity cash by completing Welsh trek

By: Fiona Audley

£20k reward for information still stands as anniversary of ‘ruthless’ Sean Fox murder falls
News 1 day ago

£20k reward for information still stands as anniversary of ‘ruthless’ Sean Fox murder falls

By: Fiona Audley