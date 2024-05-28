Irish Ambassador to Palestine due to be appointed following Ireland’s formal recognition of the state

THE Irish Government will create an embassy in Palestine and appoint an Irish ambassador there following their formal recognition of the state today.

At a meeting of government today Ireland formally recognised Palestine as a sovereign and independent state and agreed to establish full diplomatic relations between Dublin and Ramallah, which serves as its administrative capital.

An Ambassador of Ireland to the State of Palestine will be appointed along with a full Embassy of Ireland in Ramallah, the Irish government has confirmed, while acknowledging the “tragic backdrop to today’s announcement” and calling once again for “an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of Israeli hostages and unhindered access for humanitarian aid”.

Ireland’s announcement was made jointly with the government’s of Spain and Norway.

“This decision of Ireland is about keeping hope alive,” Taoiseach Simon Harris said today.

“It is about believing that a two-state solution is the only way for Israel and Palestine to live side by side in peace and security.”

He added: “We had wanted to recognise Palestine at the end of a peace process however we have made this move alongside Spain and Norway to keep the miracle of peace alive.

“I again call on Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel to listen to the world and stop the humanitarian catastrophe we are seeing in Gaza.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said Ireland’s decision “represents our conviction that a political path is the only way to break the cycle of dispossession, subjugation, dehumanisation, terrorism and death that has blighted the lives of Israelis and Palestinians for decades”.

“Prospects for a lasting peace have never been more in peril and it is imperative we act now, alongside our likeminded partners, to protect the viability of a two-State solution and the equal rights of Palestinians and Israelis to self-determination, peace, security and dignity,” he added.

Minister Eamon Ryan, leader of the Green Party, said the request by Palestine for formal recognition as a state is “not outrageous or extravagant”.

“If anything, it is modest,” he said.

“The wish to be recognised as a State like any other, to control their own affairs and to speak for themselves on the international stage.

“Today, Ireland recognises that wish.

“We also reiterate that Ireland unambiguously recognises Israel’s right to exist.

“Our expectation is that the establishment of a Palestinian state will only serve to solidify Israel’s existence by allowing it to grow in peace and harmony with its neighbours."