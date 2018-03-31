Irish blogger passes away following fight with cancer

IRISH WOMAN NIAMH FLANAGAN passed away at the age of 20.

Miss Flanagan was diagnosed with osteosarcoma of the pelvis in 2017 and used her diagnosis to start a blog dedicated to her journey in fighting cancer.

Her untimely death was confirmed by a family member on her Facebook page, saying "Yesterday evening our beautiful Niamh passed away... She fought the most courageous and brave battle the whole way to the end... Through her blog she touched the hearts of so many far and wide and she taught us all to appreciate what we have... We want to Thank everyone for their help and support through this difficult time..."

Niamh's last inspirational blog post was posted on March 2nd, advising her followers to live the life they want and waste no time.

May she rest in peace.