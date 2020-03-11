Irish Cancer Society forced to cancel Daffodil Day fundraiser to protect patients from coronavirus risk
News

Irish Cancer Society forced to cancel Daffodil Day fundraiser to protect patients from coronavirus risk

THE IRISH Cancer Society have been forced to cancel their annual Daffodil Day fundraising event in order to protect patients from the rising threat of coronavirus.

The annual fundraiser, in which volunteers take to the streets to raise money towards supporting cancer patients and their families as well as funding life-saving cancer research, is the charity's biggest fundraising event of the year, and the decision to cancel will have a huge effect on the society's funds.

Irish Cancer Society CEO Averil Power spoke of the difficult decision to cancel the event, saying:

“The Irish Cancer Society has taken the decision today to cancel all Daffodil Day street collections and events that were scheduled for March 27th.

“We have made this decision to protect the health and wellbeing of our patients, volunteers and supporters.

Advertisement

“We also want to focus all our energies on providing cancer patients and their families with the information, advice and support they need at this time.”

The inevitable loss of funds due to the cancellation means that Irish citizens have been encouraging each other to donate to the Irish Cancer Society directly, as many of their services rely directly on donations.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation to the Irish Cancer Society can do so by texting CANCER to 50300.

Advertisement

Alternatively, you can donate directly via the ICS's Daffodil Day Donation Page, in which they write: "Because our street sales and events have been cancelled on 27 March due to coronavirus, your support now is more important than ever".

You can donate on the website by following this link.

See More: Cancer, Coronavirus, Daffodil Day, Irish Cancer Society

Related

Irish-American fireman - who contracted cancer after heroic work at Ground Zero on 9/11 - dies aged 46
News 1 week ago

Irish-American fireman - who contracted cancer after heroic work at Ground Zero on 9/11 - dies aged 46

By: Harry Brent

Irish 3-year-old battling cancer receives heartwarming message from Tyson Fury
News 2 weeks ago

Irish 3-year-old battling cancer receives heartwarming message from Tyson Fury

By: Harry Brent

Shop only selling products made by Irish cancer survivors set to open in Dublin
News 1 month ago

Shop only selling products made by Irish cancer survivors set to open in Dublin

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Footage surfaces of woman being wrestled to ground after deliberately coughing on cabin crew
News 7 minutes ago

Footage surfaces of woman being wrestled to ground after deliberately coughing on cabin crew

By: Jack Beresford

Conor McGregor's Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey to donate $1.3m to first responders
News 51 minutes ago

Conor McGregor's Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey to donate $1.3m to first responders

By: Jack Beresford

All Irish schools could be closed due to coronavirus - according to Health Minister Simon Harris
News 1 hour ago

All Irish schools could be closed due to coronavirus - according to Health Minister Simon Harris

By: Harry Brent

Young homeless man found dead on Dublin street
News 1 hour ago

Young homeless man found dead on Dublin street

By: Rachael O'Connor

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil on verge of striking coalition deal - sparked by worsening coronavirus crisis
News 2 hours ago

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil on verge of striking coalition deal - sparked by worsening coronavirus crisis

By: Harry Brent