Irish community in London gather for moving tribute to late Thomas O'Halloran
The Irish community gathered in West London on Sunday to pay tribute to Mr O'Halloran (Images: Met Police; Kieran McKenna)

HUNDREDS of members of London's Irish community gathered today to pay a moving tribute to late Irishman Thomas O'Halloran.

The 87-year-old, originally from Ennistymon, Co. Clare, was a familiar face in Greenford, West London, where he was often seen playing music and collecting money for charity.

After his shocking death this week, two members of London's Irish community, Kieran McKenna and Martina O'Gorman, organised Sunday's gathering in memory of Mr O'Halloran.

Attendees dressed in GAA jerseys laid flowers and offered prayers for the late pensioner in Cayton Road, Greenford.

This was followed by a moving performance of the Irish ballad, Boolavogue, a recording of which by Mr McKenna (above) has since been viewed more than 50,000 times.

There were also renditions of other songs often performed by Mr O'Halloran, including Eric Bogle's Now I'm Easy, in memory of the talented accordion player.

Mr O'Halloran died after being stabbed in the chest while riding his mobility scooter at around 4pm on Tuesday, August 16.

Lee Byer, 44, of Southall, West London, has since been charged with the Irishman's murder.

He appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Friday, where he was remanded in custody until an appearance at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, August 23.

