Irish county will host annual Famine commemoration for the first time

AN annual event commemorating the lives lost and those forced to emigrate due to the Irish Famine will take place in Co. Limerick for the first time this year.

Culture Minister Patrick O’Donovan, who is Chair of the National Famine Commemoration Committee, has revealed that the National Famine Commemoration will take place in Kilmallock on May 17.

“It with a deep sense of solemnity and pride that I announce Kilmallock, County Limerick, as the chosen location for this year’s National Famine Commemoration,” Minister O’Donovan said.

"This historic town, with its rich heritage and enduring spirit, offers a fitting backdrop for reflecting on one of the most pivotal and painful chapters of our nation’s history,” he explained.

“The Famine not only reshaped the Irish landscape but also left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of generations.

“As we gather here this year, we do so not only to remember the lives lost but to honour the resilience, compassion, and strength that have defined our people in the face of hardship.”

The public ceremony will take place in the Kilmallock Famine Memorial Park which is located on the site of a mass Famine grave.

It will include military honours and a wreath-laying ceremony honouring all those who suffered or perished due to the Famine.

Limerick will get the opportunity to lead the national commemoration and will be expected to share the “story of their town” in terms of the Famine, the Minister confirmed.

“The National Famine Commemoration is an opportunity for the host community to lead audiences in Ireland and abroad in reflecting on one of the most tragic and impactful events in Irish history,” he explained.

“By working with Limerick City and County Council to share the story of their town, it can help put the suffering of the nation into context."

The Minister explained that the location was particularly significant as the Memorial Park is built on “the very burial ground where Famine victims were laid to rest in mass graves".

"It is believed that many are interred here, and the site stands as a testament to the loss, suffering, and endurance of this community,” he said.

“By choosing Kilmallock, we honour the memory of those who perished here, and reaffirm our commitment to ensuring their story is never forgotten."