Irish Embassy in Ukraine reopens
News

THE EMBASSY of Ireland to Ukraine has reopened for on-site work, having been operating remotely since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Announcing the re-opening, Minister Coveney said that “as the Embassy resumes its operations on the ground in Kyiv, the team’s key priority will be renewing and building their network of contacts with Ukrainian government officials to better inform Ireland’s provision of support and assistance to the government and people of Ukraine.”

The Department says it is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine together with our EU and other international partners. The Department continues to strongly advise against all travel to Ukraine, for any purpose (see www.dfa.ie/travel).

Similar to other Embassies operating in Ukraine, the Embassy will be functioning with very limited capacity to provide any in-person consular assistance.

