Ireland to open new embassy in Pakistan, with consulates set for Milan and Munich

Ireland is set to open three new overseas missions, including in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, as part of the Global Ireland programme.

The aim of the new missions is to further strengthen Ireland's global presence and influence.

The decision comes following agreement at Cabinet on a memo brought by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, T.D.

The three new Missions are an Embassy in Islamabad (Pakistan) and Consulates General in Milan (Italy) and Munich (Germany).

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said:

“I am pleased to announce this important next step in the expansion of Ireland’s diplomatic and consular network as part of the Global Ireland programme.

“Our Global Ireland programme, launched in June 2018, is now demonstrably providing a robust foundation for a broader, deeper engagement for Ireland with the world, as we continue to build new opportunities for Ireland, promoting our country as a great place to visit, invest, trade with and study.

“Opening an Embassy in Islamabad will provide Ireland with a presence in a rapidly developing and geopolitically important region. The Embassy will support the strategic objectives of our Global Ireland Asia-Pacific Strategy, promoting Ireland’s values and interests.

“The recent devastating floods have also highlighted Pakistan’s vulnerability to the impact of climate change, and Ireland has committed €500,000 in humanitarian assistance to support the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and Concern Worldwide."

He said having a consulate general in Milan "will significantly improve Ireland’s effectiveness in Italy, and enhance Team Ireland’s collective work in northern Italy to create new dynamism for Ireland in the region, where Enterprise Ireland, Tourism Ireland, and Bord Bia already have offices."

“The opening of a consulate general in Munich offers the opportunity to intensify and advance our interests in southern Germany. It will also send an important signal about Ireland’s commitment to deepening and widening our footprint in Germany.”

Today’s announcement is within the context of the Global Ireland programme, which aims to see Ireland’s global footprint and influence double in the period to 2025, including through an expanded and strengthened diplomatic presence.

Global Ireland commits to opening at least 26 new diplomatic missions by 2025. These three new missions will bring to 22 the number of missions opened or announced.