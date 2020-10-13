Irish father and son living in abandoned bus set to move to mobile home following GoFundMe campaign

A FATHER and son who had been living in abandoned bus for four years are set to move into a mobile home following a GoFundMe campaign.

Patrick and his son Adrien Walsh have been "sleeping toe to toe as rats scurried by" in the cramped bus outside Blarney in Co. Cork, which has no electricity or running water.

A few years ago, Adrien suffered a life-changing brain injury after an accident in Cardiff which causes him to have sudden blackouts.

He was in hospital for eight months with a broken neck, back and pelvis, along with his head injury.

Sadly, Adrian's mother passed away earlier this year and he now relies on his father's care. The two have been living together in the bus for a year-and-a-half

"We'll probably freeze to death if we're here this winter," Patrick said in an interview with the Irish Examiner back in September.

Fortunately for them, a friendly neighbour set up a GoFundMe page to help them find accommodation.

So far over €4,200 has been raised.

Now, the pair are set to move into a mobile home with two bedrooms, a bathroom, a shower room and sitting room, provided by Blarney Castle Estate.

"To think that this time next week that those two gentlemen will be sitting in their sitting room and putting their kettle on, which they haven't been able to do in a long time, in a warm house looking out into the place that has become their own," said an ecstatic Kate Durrant - the neighbour who started the GoFundMe page - on C103's Cork Today show.

A gas cooker has also been donated.

The GoFundMe page is still active, if you'd like to donate.