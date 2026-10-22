Irish language headquarters secures further €5.4m for redevelopment project

THE headquarters of Ireland’s leading Irish language organisation is getting a makeover.

A sum of €5.4m has been approved to cover the further costs of renovating the Conradh na Gaeilge offices in Harcourt Street, Dublin, where work has been ongoing since 2025.

The historic building is being developed by the Office for Public Works as a centre for the Irish language in the city.

“It will create a dynamic historic experience for the public and for tourists in the city and will provide office space for Irish language organisations such as Conradh na Gaeilge, Oireachtas na Gaeilge and Raidió Rí-Rá,” a spokesperson for the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht said as the funding was announced.

“I am very proud to see the progress which has been made so far in the redevelopment of Number 6 Harcourt Street,” Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary said today as he visited the site.

“This project involves the conservation of a building of national historical import, and it is essential that the future of that building is ensured for the Irish language community into the future.”

He added: “With the restoration works completed on the project to date, the integrity of the current historical building has been maintained, as the structure is brought up to a modern standard.

“Today’s funding will ensure that the vital works can be completed, in order to bring the building up to the highest standards, in preparation for the next stages in the development.

“I wish all the stakeholders every success as they work on this stage of the redevelopment.

“This investment ensures that the important work undertaken by Conradh na Gaeilge has a bright future as they strengthen the Irish language in Dublin and across the country.”

The Harcourt Street project is one of three major Gaeltacht capital projects that are advancing through funding secured through the department.

A €35m redevelopment of Inis Oírr pier and the construction of a multi-million-euro Education and Youth Centre in Indreabhán, are both also underway in Co. Galway.

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