Bodies of man and woman discovered at house in Bray
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Bodies of man and woman discovered at house in Bray

Garda forensic teams at the scene on Old Connaught Avenue, Bray, Co. Dublin (Image: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

GARDAÍ say they are continuing to 'investigate all of the circumstances' following the discovery of two bodies at a house in Bray, Co. Dublin this morning.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s were discovered deceased at the property on Old Connaught Avenue shortly after 8am today.

The bodies have since been removed to the City Morgue at Whitehall where a post-mortem will be completed by State Pathologist Dr Sally Anne Collis.

"The results of the postmortem examination will assist gardaí in determining the course of the investigation going forward," added a garda statement.

"The scene remains preserved for technical examination this evening, October 21, 2026.

"A Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) is leading the investigation from an incident room at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station.

"Family Liaison Officers have been appointed to support the bereaved families."

Gardaí have urged anyone with information on the incident to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on (01) 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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See More: Bray, Dublin

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