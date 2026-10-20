New chief scientific adviser appointed to help lead Northern Ireland's healthcare sector

A NEW chief scientific adviser has been appointed to the Department of Health in Northern Ireland.

Professor Danny McAuley will take on the role, to provide “leadership across the healthcare sector enabling the provision of high-quality evidence to improve care for patients and the general population, adding to our knowledge and understanding of health, disease, diagnoses, treatment and care” a spokesperson for the Department confirmed this month.

Professor McAuley is Professor of Intensive Care Medicine at the Wellcome-Wolfson Institute for Experimental Medicine at Queen's University of Belfast, and a Consultant in Intensive Care Medicine at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

“I am delighted to announce Professor Danny McAuley as the Chief Scientific Adviser to this Department,” Health Minister Robbie Butler said as he confirmed his appointment.

“Danny joins my Department as part of a long and distinguished career within health and social care,” he added.

“His scientific knowledge and expertise will be of immense value to me and others in this Department in formulating and developing policy to enhance the health and wellbeing of patients, and the population more generally,” Minister Butler explained.

“As Director of the HSC Research & Development, Danny will also be an excellent ambassador for research in Northern Ireland’s health and social care sector.

“Our aim is to help leading edge research grow and to make Northern Ireland a region of choice for clinical trials.”

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