Concerns over reports of 'devastating' cuts to BBC NI's Irish language staff

AN IRISH language organisation has joined politicians in expressing concerns over proposed cuts to Irish language staff at BBC Northern Ireland.

Conradh na Gaeilge has said the cost-cutting measure will have a 'devastating' impact on the BBC's live Irish language programming.

Sinn Féin and the SDLP have both called on the public service broadcaster to reaffirm its commitment to staff and audiences.

Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin, President of Irish language forum Conradh na Gaeilge, said he understood three of the BBC's five full-time Irish language staff were facing the axe.

He said the cuts would decimate what he considers an already underfunded service when compared to Welsh and Scottish Gaelic programming, which each have dedicated radio stations at the BBC.

"Those levels of cuts, to what is an award-winning broadcast team within the BBC's Irish Language Unit, will be devastating to the Irish language in broadcasting here in the north, and seem to be entirely disproportionate to the cuts taking place elsewhere within the BBC," he said.

"We cannot imagine any other sector, team or unit is facing a 60 per cent staffing cut."

He added: "Here, there is no Irish language BBC station. None.

"We get around 30 minutes a day, or around five hours a week on BBC Radio Ulster. And now BBC are cutting 60 per cent of the team providing that already limited service.

"Those who have made these cuts should be ashamed.

"The Irish language team's expertise and experience should all be protected and indeed increased to allow them to address the growing needs of the Irish language community and those with an interest in the language here.

"The BBC, however, seems to be becoming an increasingly hostile space for the Irish language.

"They have no Irish language corporate policy. They have no dual-language signage on their premises. They have an embarrassingly small library of content for young people and families.

"They have no Irish language radio station. And now they are disproportionately targeting Irish language jobs and reducing an already reduced team.

"BBC NI will only have two Irish language staff amongst their 650 workforce. Live Irish language output will be decimated as a result of these cuts."

Irish language not 'an optional extra'

Sinn Féin Chairperson Declan Kearney said the news comes at a time when the number Irish language is speakers is growing.

"The potential loss of jobs at BBC Gaeilge is concerning. Workers deserve proper consultation and transparency," said the South Antrim MLA.

"I am calling on the BBC to engage constructively with unions and to protect jobs and the future capacity of BBC Gaeilge.

"Irish language programming must be recognised as a core component for the BBC here in the north.

"Irish is a living language, with a growing community of speakers and learners and public service broadcasting has an important role in supporting its development.

"BBC Gaeilge provides an essential service for Irish speakers and contributes to the cultural life of our society.

"It must be properly resourced and supported, not weakened by reductions in staffing.

"The BBC must demonstrate a clear commitment to the future of Irish language broadcasting and ensure that BBC Gaeilge has the resources and staffing needed to deliver for audiences across the north."

Meanwhile, the SDLP's Patsy McGlone said he has requested an urgent meeting with BBC NI to seek clarity on the proposals and their impact on staff and audiences.

"These proposals raise important questions about the future of public service broadcasting and local programming, as well as the BBC's ability to reflect the diverse voices and experiences of the people it serves," said the Mid-Ulster MLA.

"At a time when trusted local journalism and quality local content are more important than ever, any reduction in broadcasting capacity deserves close scrutiny.

"I have particular concerns in relation to the potential impact on Irish language broadcasting.

"The Irish language cannot be regarded as an optional extra — it is a vital part of our shared identity and BBC services have played an important role in promoting and developing the language for current and future generations.

"Any reduction in dedicated in-house expertise for Irish language programming will understandably cause anxiety among the Irish language community.

"While the BBC has indicated that spending and output levels will be maintained, people will want assurances that this does not lead to a dilution of quality, consistency or long-term ambition for Irish language content."

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