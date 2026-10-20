Candlelit ceremony held for families grieving the loss of a child

A CANDELIT ceremony was held this week for families who are grieving the loss of a child in Northern Ireland.

The Little Forget Me Nots Trust hosted the Wave of Light event, during which personalised candles bearing the names of the babies and children being remembered were lit.

The event took place during national Baby Loss Awareness Week and was attended by Northern Ireland’s Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald.

It followed the introduction of new measures to better support grieving parents in the North.

Since April, eligible employees affected by pregnancy loss before 24 weeks have been entitled to claim up had to two weeks’ leave, with statutory pay.

“The entitlement gives parents time to grieve, recover and support one another following their loss,” a spokesperson for Minister Archibald’s department explained.

In June a new Baby Loss Certificate Scheme was launched, which provides families with a voluntary and formal way to recognise a baby lost before 24 weeks of pregnancy.

“Pregnancy and baby loss can have a profound and lasting impact,” Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said after the Wave of Light ceremony.

“While no legislation or certificate can take away that grief, we can ensure that people are met with compassion, recognition and practical support when they need it most.”

She added: “That is why I was determined to introduce a day-one right to paid miscarriage leave.

“It means eligible working parents can take up to two weeks’ leave, giving them important time to grieve, recover and support one another without the added pressure of having to immediately return to work.

“The Baby Loss Certificate Scheme provides another important form of recognition, giving families who choose to apply a formal acknowledgement of a loss which is deeply personal and significant.”

The Minister went on to thank the “families, charities and campaigners” who helped to bring about these changes.

Founder of the Little Forget Me Nots Trust, Louise Taylor, said the new supports for parents are “important”.

“For too long, this has been a type of grief that, as a society, we have almost swept under the rug,” she said.

“Not because people don't care, but often because we simply don't know what to say or how to help.

“What has meant so much to us at Little Forget Me Nots Trust is the genuine compassion shown by each Minister who has taken the time to listen, understand and turn those conversations into meaningful action.

“These changes won't take away anyone's grief, but they do tell families that their loss matters and their baby matters.”

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