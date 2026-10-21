Teenage boy beaten with metal pipes by masked gang in Derry
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Teenage boy beaten with metal pipes by masked gang in Derry

POLICE have launched an investigation after a teenage boy was beaten with metal pipes by a masked gang in Derry.

The incident, which occurred in Knockwellan Park on Tuesday night, is being treated by police as 'an assault motivated by hate'.

Investigators have now appealed for witnesses or anyone with information relating to the assault to contact therm.

"We received a report at around 8.55pm that a teenage boy had been chased to the Knockwellan Park area by a group of youths, some of whom were masked, who then punched him and hit him with metal pipes," said Chief Inspector Craig of the PSNI.

"Officers attended the scene and officers spoke with the teenager and his father.

"It was also advised that the teenager attend A&E in relation to his injuries.

"Patrols of the area were conducted in an attempt to locate the assailants and an investigation has been commenced.

"This is being treated as an assault motivated by hate and it was undoubtedly a terrifying experience for the young person concerned.

"There is no room for this type of behaviour in our community and anyone identified as being involved in this and any similar incidents will be arrested and brought before the courts."

Anyone that can assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1769 of October 20.

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