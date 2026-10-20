Education Minister condemns hoax emails threatening Northern Irish schools

THREATENING emails sent to schools in Northern Ireland have been confirmed to be a hoax.

Some 300 schools across the North received the emails yesterday morning which contained a “generalised threat”, the PSNI confirmed.

A number of schools closed for the day as a precautionary measure.

Education Minister Paul Givan has since confirmed the outcome of a PSNI investigation into the communications found them to be a hoax.

“The PSNI has now confirmed that they consider these emails to be a hoax with similar emails received by some schools across the UK,” he said in a statement.

“I want to reassure schools that following checks, the PSNI has not found anything untoward at this time. Schools should continue to operate as normal.”

Minister Givan condemned those responsible for sending the emails.

“I want to absolutely condemn the actions of those who sought to disrupt our education system today by issuing threatening emails to our schools,” he said.

“I recognise that this has caused huge alarm and distress among pupils, parents and school staff and I understand that schools have had to make decisions in the best interests of their pupils and staff,” he added.

“This has unfortunately led to a number of school closures.”

He added: “My Department will continue to work with the PSNI and the Education Authority and we will continue to engage with the PSNI as their enquiries continue.

"The PSNI urges everyone, in the meantime, to be vigilant and report anything suspicious to police immediately.”

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