Irish language to be spoken at the coronation of King Charles III

THE IRISH language will be spoken at the coronation of King Charles III next weekend.

The ceremony to formally invest the monarch with regal powers takes place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, April 6.

Lambeth Palace, the office of the Archbishop of Canterbury, has now published the liturgy for the ceremony, which confirms Irish will feature in the event for the first time.

"I am delighted that the service will recognise and celebrate tradition, speaking to the great history of our nation, our customs, and those who came before us," said Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

"At the same time, the service contains new elements that reflect the diversity of our contemporary society."

Among the new additions to the ceremony will be the use of Irish for one of the hymns.

Veni Creator will be sung in Irish, as well as Welsh and Scottish Gaelic, while it will be preceded by a prayer in Welsh.

The Irish text of the hymn that will be used reads:

Go dtí dhíot gurb aithnid dúinn an

tAthair Mhac, a Spioraid, a rún,

Tú leoan Triúr i néinphearsa

Creidimis ionaibh tré bhiotha na mbeatha.

While not a literal translation, the corresponding English text reads:

Teach us to know the Father, Son,

And thee, of both, to be but One.

That, through the ages all along,

This may be our endless song.

The hymn has been used in coronations since the 14th century but this will be the first time it has been sung in English, Welsh, Scottish Gaelic and Irish.

In another historic gesture, Michael D. Higgins is expected to be a guest at the coronation, becoming the first Irish head of state to attend the crowning of a British monarch.

Earlier this week, Sinn Féin Vice-President Michelle O'Neill revealed she had accepted an invitation to the ceremony.