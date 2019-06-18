Irish Love Island contestant sparks outrage as hundreds of complaints are lodged to Ofcom

MAURA HIGGINS has caused a stir on Love Island over the last few days as she continually tried to kiss fellow contestant Tommy Fury, who turned his face away.

Since Friday, Ofcom have received more than 450 official complaints from viewers who saw Higgins’ actions as inappropriate and unacceptable.

Many people noted on social media that if the same thing had happened with the genders reversed, Fury would instantly be in a heap of trouble and possibly even thrown off the show.

Higgins, from Co. Longford, has over 40,000 followers on Instagram and has even modelled for One Direction star Liam Payne in the past, starring in his 2017 music video for the single Get Low.

She currently works as a ring girl as has worked during Anthony Joshua fights.

Her actions towards Fury have been described as ‘predatory’ as she continually attempted to smooch the boxer while lying on top of him.

Fury, currently coupled with another girl in the villa, insisted on turning his head away, every time.

She later asked him whether he wanted to get ‘frisky’ while they were lying together in the garden, and he appeared to be uncomfortable with the situation.

Imagine the backlash a man would get for crawling on top of a woman and trying to force a kiss 😅🤷🏽‍♂️ — Matt Terry (@MattTerry93) June 14, 2019

“Imagine the backlash a man would get for crawling on top of a woman and trying to force a kiss,” said former X Factor star Matt Terry on Twitter.

It remains to be seen how authorities will end up dealing with the controversy but for now, Higgins remains a fully-fledged part of the show.