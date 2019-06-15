Irish man arrested after telling gardai he murdered mother of three in Co Mayo home
GARDAI have arrested a man in his 40s after he reportedly admitted to killing a mother of three children in his home in Westport, Co. Mayo

A woman was found dead at the scene in Kilbree around 10am yesterday.

A 46-year-old man has been detained and is being held at Castlebar Garda Station.

Gardai say they’re not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

The man was reportedly found wandering around outside the property after calling gardai to confess his crime.

The woman, named locally as Valerie Kilroy, 41, had three children - all of whom were under the age of 6.

Officers were also told that the children were in the home at the time of her death, and sped to the scene, fearing the worst.

Luckily, the children were found unharmed.

A Gardai spokeswoman said: “Gardai in the area were alerted to this man walking around in a distressed state.

“He was arrested and taken to the Garda Station where he claimed he had killed Valerie.

“Teams of officers were dispatched to the house immediately.

“Valerie was found shortly after 10am. A post mortem will most likely take place today but this is a murder cae.

“The man was then arrested in connection with her murder and is being detained at Castlebar Garda Station.”

Last night the body remained at the scene, which was being preserved pending an examination by the State pathologist.

The Garda spokeswoman also said that Valerie’s family had been notified

