Irish man who streaked at baseball game for $80 bet faces deportation
(Picture: Twitter @clintberquist)

AN Irish citizen living in Vancouver, Canada faces deportation after he streaked at a baseball game for a bet.

The man, who has not been named, stripped off and ran into the outfield during the ninth inning of a game between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays.

He was apprehended and arrested by officers, and was incarcerated at a local police station.

It later emerged that the streaker ran onto the field for an $80 bet with a group of friends.

The fun was short-lived, however, as charges placed against him are more serious than initially thought, so much so that the man could now face deportation from the country.

Friends of the streaker told Global BC Sports reporter Shanel Pratap that they would set up a GoFundMe page to help bail their friend out.

As of yet, no page has been launched.

