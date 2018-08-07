Irish man who streaked at baseball game for $80 bet faces deportation

AN Irish citizen living in Vancouver, Canada faces deportation after he streaked at a baseball game for a bet.

The man, who has not been named, stripped off and ran into the outfield during the ninth inning of a game between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays.

He was apprehended and arrested by officers, and was incarcerated at a local police station.

Fun night at the ballpark tonight even though the #Mariners lost and the #BLUEJAYS fans took the place over. #Streaker #Hero pic.twitter.com/5fT41azt5u — Clint Berquist (@clintberquist) August 5, 2018

It later emerged that the streaker ran onto the field for an $80 bet with a group of friends.

The fun was short-lived, however, as charges placed against him are more serious than initially thought, so much so that the man could now face deportation from the country.

Friends of the streaker told Global BC Sports reporter Shanel Pratap that they would set up a GoFundMe page to help bail their friend out.

Ran into friends of the streaker outside of Safeco. They showed us his clothes. He decided to streak on the spot. He and friends visiting from Ireland - and friends said they are starting #GoFundMe page to help bail him out! #Mariners #Streaker #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/Vf8bSR6NYm — Shanel Pratap (@shanelpratap) August 5, 2018

As of yet, no page has been launched.