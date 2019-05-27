IRISHMAN John Heneghan from Co Mayo and his wife Caitlin Holtzman were killed after being hit by a drunk driver near Albany, New York, on Saturday.

The couple were stopped at a red light when their car was struck.

Three other passengers were badly injured during the crash; Irish natives Luke O’Doherty, Enda Crowley and American Julie Staples - who were all rushed to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The five of them were part of a group travelling to a wedding at around 3pm when they were hit by 58-year-old Dickie R. Winn, who was believed to be intoxicated, in Clifton Park, not far from Albany in upstate New York.

Dickie Winn has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular manslaughter, as well as driving under the influence of alcohol.

Advertisement

A state police spokesman said: “Winn was charged after the vehicle he was operating left its lane of travel and struck a stopped vehicle, killing two passengers and seriously injuring three others.

“Winn was arraigned in Clifton Park Town Court and remanded to Saratoga County Jail without bail. He is due back in court on May 29 at 4pm.” He said.

A family member of Heneghan told the Irish Independent on Sunday: “We are heartbroken by the loss of John and Caitlyn.”

“Our thoughts are with their friends in hospital, we are thinking of their families at this time.” They said.

Father John Kenny, a parish priest in Tourmakeady who knew Heneghan before his emigration to America, said that he was a “very popular man”.

“John always had a strong connection with home,” he said.

“He came back in 2015 to get married to his wife and he was very popular with all of his peers..

Advertisement

“May they rest in peace in. Our thoughts and prayers are with both families, with their friends and with the three people who were injured,” he continued.