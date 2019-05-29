AN Irish mother has heaped praise on a heroic Aer Lingus stewardess who stepped in to help her daughter after she started choking on a recent flight.

Lisa Murray was flying from Dublin Airport to Izmir, Turkey with her 23-month-old child Miley Rose last Saturday when the traumatic incident occurred.

They were about two hours into their journey when little Miley choked on a Pringles crisp, with other passengers looking on in horror as she began turning blue.

"Tonight I witnessed my child's life nearly taken from her," Lisa wrote in a Facebook post after landing.

"She nearly choked to death on the plane. It got lodged in her throat and she was choking she was practically losing consciousness at this stage.

"I was panicking and screaming, 'She's choking, she's choking' and the whole plane was in a panic".

The terrified mother performed the Heimlich manoeuvre on her baby and eventually managed to clear her airway, before the cabin crew jumped into action.

One stewardess, named Chloe, swooped little Miley up into her arms to allow Ms Murray and her fellow fliers to calm down following the incident.

Ms Murray, from Co. Cork, added: "Chloe just came up and took her as if it was her own baby and she had her walking up and down the plane, playing around and minding her. The whole flight was worried sick.

"From the bottom of my heart I want to thank Aer Lingus staff and customer service.

"Especially [Chloe]... this girl calmed the whole plane down and took Miley under her wing as if she was one of her own.

"It was a happy ending though thankfully and now [Miley] is able to enjoy her first holiday."

Ms Murray further appealed for help to track Chloe down so she could thank her.

The mother-of-one was quickly put in touch with the hero air hostess, Chloe Stapleton Moore, and purchased her a gift card as a thank you gift.

Sharing Ms Murray's post on her own Facebook, Ms Stapleton Moore wrote: "It's not always about chicken or beef folks".

Now that's a happy ending!