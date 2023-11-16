Irish organisation launches toy appeal to bring festive cheer to struggling families

THE Birmingham Irish Association (BIA) has launched its annual Christmas Toy Appeal to bring some festive cheer to children in the area.

First launched in 2020, the appeal has become a yearly project at the organisation, which is located in Digbeth.

Preparations for their 2023 appeal began this month, with the charity calling on anyone who can support the initiative to make contact with them.

“Christmas is slowly approaching, and there will be children in our community not receiving presents due to family finances,” they explain.

“Please help us make this Christmas extra special and put a smile on a child's face.”

BIA is requesting members of the public to inform them of families that may benefit from the service this year.

They are also now accepting toy donations for children aged between one and 16 years old.

“We are now accepting kind donations of brand new toys for children ages one – 16 years, due to the rise in Covid cases all toys must be new and in original packaging,” they state.

“If you know any families in need that may need to access our service, please get in touch with us,” they added.

For further information or to make a donation contact BIA project leads Terry Nash & Rachel Callaghan on [email protected] and [email protected]

Or call BIA on 0121 604 6111.

You can also donate funds to support the appeal here.