Cork woman in running to be named Europe’s best organic farmer

A CORK woman has made the finals of a competition set to find the best organic farmers in the EU.

Kay O’Sullivan, from Mourneabbey in county Cork, is one of three people shortlisted in the best organic farmer (female) category at the European Organic Awards.

Founded in 2022, and hosted by the European Commission, the event features seven awards issued across six different categories.

“The categories acknowledge different actors along the organic value chain that have developed an excellent, innovative, sustainable, and inspiring project producing real added value for organic production and consumption,” a spokesperson for the annual event said.

Ms O’Sullivan is up against Susana Vilar, a farmer from Portugal, and Argyro Koutsouradi, who farms in Chios in Greece, in her category.

“I and my Department wish Kay the very best of luck in the European Organic Awards,” Ireland’s Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon said this week.

“Kay’s nomination for this award is wonderful recognition of her fantastic achievements in organic beef and sheep farming, and the expertise that she has developed over 15 years in County Cork,” he added.

“It is also an acknowledgement of the strides that we have made in Ireland in promoting women in agriculture, and it is especially positive that this is happening in the Year of the Woman Farmer,” Minister Heydon explained.

“Since 2023 we are seeing proportionately more women farmers gravitating to organics as a career choice.”

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