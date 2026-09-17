Man due in court in connection with seizure of cocaine worth €200k

A MAN is due to appear in court this morning charged in connection with the seizure of cocaine worth an estimated €200k in Co. Cork.

The drugs were discovered by gardaí following a search at a house in Carrigtwohill yesterday (September 16).

“Gardaí from the Midleton Crime Unit, assisted by the Cork County Divisional Drugs Unit and other regional units, conducted a search under warrant at a domestic residence as part of ongoing operations targeting criminality in the region,” the police force confirmed today.

“As a result of the search, Gardaí have seized over two kilograms of suspected cocaine to the estimated street value of over €200,000,” they added.

“Gardaí have also seized vacuum packages of suspected cannabis to the estimated street value of over €112,000.”

A man, aged in his 20s, who was arrested at the scene, has since been charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Midleton District Court this morning (September 17).

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.