Prisoner on the run after escaping from Dublin hospital while receiving treatment
News

Tallaght Hospital (Image: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie)

A PRISONER is on the run after he escaped from a Dublin hospital where he had been escorted for treatment.

The Irish Prison Service (IPS) revealed the man, aged in his 40s, 'escaped from lawful custody while on escort to Tallaght Hospital' in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"An Garda Síochána were notified immediately and provided with all the relevant information in relation to the prisoner," added the IPS.

"The Irish Prison Service is currently investigating the circumstances of the escape."

In a statement, gardaí confirmed they were aware of the incident and were liaising with the IPS.

"Gardaí in Tallaght were alerted to a prisoner who absconded from a local hospital while receiving medical attention in the early hours of [Saturday] morning," read a garda statement.

"The man (aged in his 40s) remains at large and investigations are ongoing."

