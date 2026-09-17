Thousands of baby loss certificates issued to grieving parents

THOUSANDS of certificates marking the death of an unborn baby have been issued to bereaved parents in Northern Ireland.

Baby Loss Certificates were introduced in the North in June following the approval of new legislation under the Baby Loss Certificate Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2026 Act.

Prior to that the death of a baby was only officially recognised in Northern Ireland if it occured after the 24th week of pregnancy.

They certificates are available to anyone who has lost a baby prior to the end of their 24th week of pregnancy.

Since their launch, nearly 8,000 have been issued, the NI Executive confirmed this week.

“We have heard the impact of the certificates from bereaved parents, the comfort they feel in seeing their baby’s name formally recognised, and what it means to have something tangible that acknowledges their child and their place within the family,” Finance Minister John O’Dowd said.

“Some have described the certificate as providing enduring recognition that their babies remain an important and treasured part of their family story,” he explained.

“Others have talked about how the certificates have provided acknowledgement not just from government but from society more broadly.

“This has helped grieving families feel supported and seen as they navigate an exceptionally difficult loss.”

Minister O’Dowd added: “Whilst no certificate could ease or diminish the grief that parents who have experienced the loss of their baby carry, the recognition of that loss is making a meaningful difference.

“This has been made possible thanks to the parents, advocates, and organisations who bravely shared their stories and campaigned for this scheme.”

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