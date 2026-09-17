Government plans ‘new era’ for tourism in Ireland

A NEW policy has been launched in Ireland this week which is set to bring a ‘new era’ for tourism across the country.

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Peter Burke revealed the new National Tourism Policy Statement at Belvedere House in Mullingar Co. Westmeath this week.

It includes plans to develop food-related tourism across the country and a pledge to support new airline routes and develop the off-peak travel season, which runs from October to May.

"Tourism is one of Ireland’s most vital indigenous sectors,” Minister Burke said as he shared the plans this week.

“With over 46,000 tourism-related enterprises, and 228,000 jobs, as Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment I am determined to support these workers and businesses,” he added.

"This policy statement sets ambitious targets,” the Minister admitted.

“In total, we’re targeting growth in international tourism revenue by six per cent per annum and domestic revenue by seven per cent per annum.

“We want to see 90 per cent of tourism SMEs supported to adopt advanced digital tools, and to grow employment in the sector to 250,000.

“That’s a clear signal of our confidence in Irish tourism and its potential.”

He added: "We are setting the course of direction and the areas for investment for the next five years.

“I firmly believe that untapped potential exists in many parts of the country, and this policy is designed to unlock that opportunity.

“We want every community, from urban centres to rural heartlands, to benefit from tourism’s growth and ensure Ireland is the best location to visit in Europe."

The new National Tourism Policy Statement also highlights the need to develop tourism as a “viable and valuable career pathway with specialised skills training, driving quality employment practices and supporting the retention of talent and a high standard of service”.

The document contains 71 policy proposals, which government bodies Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Ireland are tasked with delivering on.

"Tourism is one of Ireland’s most vital indigenous industries,” Tánaiste Simon Harris said as the proposals were confirmed.

"It supports jobs, sustains thousands of businesses, and touches every community from the streets of our capital city in Dublin to some of the most remote and rural parts of our country.”

He added: "It is about people, experiences, and the stories we share with the world.

“This policy sets out a clear and ambitious vision: resilience, sustainability, and growth."

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