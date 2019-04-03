Irish Rail searching for owner of dog found on train to Dublin
News

Irish Rail searching for owner of dog found on train to Dublin

IRISH RAIL has launched an online appeal to help locate the owner of a small dog found all along on a train travelling from Sallins, Co Kildare to Dublin’s Heuston Station.

The cute young pup was found wandering the carriage all alone by a member of the public riding the busy 8:46am train from Sallins to Dublin.

It’s unclear as to whether the dog wandered onto the train, ran away from its owner or somehow became separated from the people it was travelling with.

Advertisement

The rail company has nevertheless taken to Twitter to appeal for help in tracking down the owner of the black and brown pup.

“Anyone lost their dog?” one tweet read.

“We have this little fella in Heuston. He was found on the 8.46 Sallins to Houston. Help us find his owner.”

Another tweet sent later read: “Our lost dog is sleeping soundly in Heuston right now but we’re still hoping to reunite him with his owner.”

A video has also posted showing the dog appearing content despite being separated from its owner.

Advertisement

An Irish Rail spokesperson told The Irish Independent: “As far as we know the dog was on the train alone and was found after disembarking the train by a member of the public.

“He was brought to the information by this eagle-eyed person.

"The little dog is being well looked after by two members of staff, one of whom works in a voluntary capacity with an animal rescue centre.

“We are currently getting someone to see if he is microchipped but would love toreunitee him with his owner as soon as possible. He hasn’t been given a nickname by us yet.

"The little dog is really feeling, ‘the love’ by members of the public on social media who really want to help us.”

Advertisement

See More: Irish Rail, Lost Dog, Train

Related

Lorry driver caught on camera crashing through level crossing barrier as Irish Rail warn of 'significant delays'
News 3 months ago

Lorry driver caught on camera crashing through level crossing barrier as Irish Rail warn of 'significant delays'

By: Aidan Lonergan

Irish Rail report tragic incident between Cork and Dublin
News 5 months ago

Irish Rail report tragic incident between Cork and Dublin

By: Rebecca Keane

Tragedy as woman dies after being struck by train one mile from Kilkenny station
News 7 months ago

Tragedy as woman dies after being struck by train one mile from Kilkenny station

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

BBC announces feature-length film about life of iconic Irish poet Seamus Heaney is being made
News 6 hours ago

BBC announces feature-length film about life of iconic Irish poet Seamus Heaney is being made

By: Aidan Lonergan

Weight blow for hot favourite Tiger Roll ahead of this Saturday’s Grand National
Sport 14 hours ago

Weight blow for hot favourite Tiger Roll ahead of this Saturday’s Grand National

By: Stephen Mahon

Shots fired outside secondary school in Blanchardstown: Gardaí hunt for lone gunman
News 15 hours ago

Shots fired outside secondary school in Blanchardstown: Gardaí hunt for lone gunman

By: Stephen Mahon

‘If he walks on a tight line, then so be it. Some of us did’ – Neil Lennon backs Celtic skipper Scott Brown
Sport 17 hours ago

‘If he walks on a tight line, then so be it. Some of us did’ – Neil Lennon backs Celtic skipper Scott Brown

By: Stephen Mahon

Religious holidays like Christmas and St Patrick’s Day could be 'phased out' of Irish Catholic primary schools
News 22 hours ago

Religious holidays like Christmas and St Patrick’s Day could be 'phased out' of Irish Catholic primary schools

By: Jack Beresford