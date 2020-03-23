IRELAND'S BIGGEST sportswear company are branching out as they announce they will now begin manufacturing scrubs for frontline staff fighting the threat of coronavirus.

O'Neills, which has been producing Irish sportswear such as jerseys and tracksuits since 1918, today released a statement confirming they would be doing their part to assist health workers, while still ensuring their own staff remain safe while working.

In a statement, O'Neills said:

"With immediate effect, O'Neills are manufacturing scrubs for the Health and Social Care Trusts.

"The health and safety of our workers is paramount. We are observing government hygiene and distancing protocol.

Advertisement

"We are delighted to support the work of frontline staff."

With immediate effect, O’Neills are manufacturing scrubs for the Health and Social Care Trusts.



The health and safety of our workers is paramount. We are observing government hygiene and distancing protocol.



We are delighted to support the work of frontline healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/oZJwNR5ek9 — O'Neills (@ONeills1918) March 23, 2020

The move has been applauded by the public, with many taking to social media to thank the company.

"Great initiative by O'Neills as we need our healthcare staff to stay healthy," one man wrote.

"Outstanding response," another said.

O'Neills isn't the only Irish company branching out in order to help Ireland's frontline staff during this crisis: last week, the makers of Jameson Irish Whiskey announced they would be providing the Health Service Executive with large quantities of hand sanitiser made from alcohol gel completely free of charge.

Advertisement

Rosemary Garth of Irish distillers said at the time:

"Like so many, Irish Distillers is doing what we can at a time of great national crisis. We hope that in doing so, it helps our healthcare professionals in their efforts to protect all of us from the spread of the virus."