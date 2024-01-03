Irish star Graham Norton relishing hosting 'iconic' game show Wheel of Fortune as it returns to British screens

IRISH presenter Graham Norton has spoken of his excitement at hosting 'iconic' game show Wheel of Fortune, with the series set to return to British television this weekend.

The show has aired continuously in the US since 1975 and is one of two American game shows created by Merv Griffin being revived on ITV, with Stephen Fry fronting a new series of Jeopardy!

While some US game shows have failed to find an audience across the Atlantic, Wheel of Fortune previously enjoyed a 746-episode run on ITV before finishing in December 2001 after 13 years.

Norton believes the new series can replicate the success of the original run, given the show's 'iconic' status.

"I think even people who haven't even seen The Wheel of Fortune, think they have," said the Cork native.

"The wheel is so iconic. It's weird, it's like it's in our DNA, people are born knowing about The Wheel of Fortune."

Half skill, half luck

The new series is more akin to its American counterpart than the previous British incarnation, with the wedges on the wheel now representing cash instead of points.

Contestants will also have the opportunity to play for a cash prize of up to £50,000 on top of what they have won during the episode.

While Norton says part of the attraction is the 'serious money' on offer, he believes the show's appeal lies in its combination of skill and luck.

"That's what I like about the game play, it's half luck," he said.

"If it's all luck what's the point and if it's all skill the best person wins.

"What's good about this is the person who is best at solving the puzzle can still lose if the wheel doesn't like them, so it's a nice combination of those two things."

He added: "Over the years I have done game show pilots and they've always been new formats, there is always a moment when you are doing a new game show when you realise, 'oh, that's why this won't work'.

"With the Wheel of Fortune, it's a tried and tested formula.

"It's been running for 51 years in America so that is what gave me the confidence to say yes, the game is really strong."

Investigation

The fortunes of five-time BAFTA TV award winner Norton have also come a long way since his first foray into game shows.

Before appearing as Father Noel Furlong in hit sitcom Father Ted on Channel 4, Norton co-hosted a risqué late-night game show on the channel, produced by the company behind Eurotrash.

"My very first job was a middle of the night, filthy version of Mr & Mrs and it was called Carnal Knowledge made by Rapido," said Norton.

"We made 27 episodes in a few days. So, I think this was the last game show I hosted.

"I've done some reality since then and I've done pilot game shows but this is the first big game show since then."

After Carnal Knowledge, Norton went on to host two chat shows on Channel 4 and one on Comedy Central before moving to the BBC, where The Graham Norton Show has aired since 2007.

He is also the commentator for Britain's coverage of the Eurovision Song Contest, replacing fellow Irishman Terry Wogan in 2009.

Wheel of Fortune returns to ITV1 and ITVX this Saturday at 6pm for an eight-episode run and will include two celebrity specials.