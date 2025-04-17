Graham Norton set to make Doctor Who debut
GRAHAM NORTON has been confirmed as a guest star in the new series of Doctor Who.

The Dublin-born television presenter, who was raised in Cork, makes a cameo in the show in an episode due to be broadcast next month, the BBC has confirmed.

In it the Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, and Belinda Chandra, played by Varada Sethu, travel to the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest.

Graham Norton is set to make his Doctor Who debut (Pic: BBC)

The contest sees planets from across the universe compete for the top prize, and the episode includes Norton, who has been the BBC's Eurovision Song Contest commentator since 2009.

“There’s no song contest without the great man himself, and it was an honour to welcome Graham Norton to our studios in Cardiff,” says Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies.

Norton appears in the sixth episode of new season, which is set to air on Saturday, May 17.

It also includes guest appearances from stage and screen stars Freddie Fox, Rylan, Kadiff Kirwan, Charlie Condou and Miriam-Teak Lee.

Speaking about the latest series, Davies said: “The vision is to be bigger, and brighter, and bolder than ever.

“There are some darker swings in this season but some bolder swings as well.”

He added: “There’s an Interstellar Song Contest; that’s possibly the biggest and maddest thing we’ve ever done.

“It’s absolutely gorgeous. It has got more aliens than we’ve ever had.

“There’s lots more energy, lots more scares, lots more thrills and lots more laughs as well. It’s a more grandiose series, and we’re very proud of it.”

Season two of Doctor Who launched on April 12 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

