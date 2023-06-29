Graham Norton will host as Wheel of Fortune returns after 22 years

CORK-BORN presenter Graham Norton has been announced as the host of Wheel of Fortune – which is returning to our screens after 22 years.

The iconic television show, which first aired in the UK in 1998 before finishing up in 2001, will be back on ITV1 and ITVX in 2024 the broadcaster has confirmed.

Contestants will once again get to spin the wheel in a bid to win a life-changing cash prize in the epic game show, which is centred around a giant carnival wheel and based on the original American show of the same name.

And Norton will be on hand to oversee proceedings, with the Irish presenter announced as the host of the rebooted show this week.

“I’m beyond excited to be bringing such an iconic American show to a new British audience,” Norton said.

“My first ever TV job was a game show on ITV so this feels like coming full circle. You might even call it a wheel,” he added.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning, ITV said of their most recent appointment: “We are thrilled to have the much loved Graham Norton bringing this iconic game show to our viewers.

“Anything can happen on the spin of a wheel, it is going to be so much fun.”

Returning for an eight episode run, the series will include two celebrity specials, its Manchester-based producers Whisper North have confirmed.