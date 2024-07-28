Irish wax museum to replace 'hideous' Sinéad O'Connor figure after backlash

An IRISH museum has withdrawn a wax figure of Sinéad O'Connor after just one day following a backlash from fans.

The National Wax Museum Plus in Dublin unveiled the new attraction on Thursday, describing it as a 'stunning figure'.

However, just 24 hours later, it withdrew the exhibit, acknowledging that the figure 'did not meet our high standards'.

Among those critical of the sculpture, which was unveiled on the eve of the first anniversary of the singer's passing, was her brother John, who described it as 'hideous'.

Criticism

Unveiling the figure on Thursday, the museum described it on social media as a 'masterpiece'.

"This unveiling is particularly special as tomorrow marks the anniversary of Sinéad's passing," it added.

"Her impact on music and culture has been profound and it's an honour to commemorate her with this stunning figure."

However, fans on social media were not impressed, with some describing it as 'awful', 'horrendous' and 'grotesque'.

Meanwhile, John O'Connor contacted Joe Duffy's Liveline show on RTÉ Radio 1 on Friday to give his opinion on the likeness of his sister.

He revealed that while he is normally a private person and did not like to denigrate any artist's work, he felt compelled to speak out.

"When I saw it online yesterday, I was shocked," he told the host.

"I thought it looked like something between a mannequin and something out of Thunderbirds."

He added that he thought it was 'inappropriate to put something as hideous up in any sense of honour because it certainly wasn't that'.

'Fitting and respectful'

On Friday, the museum confirmed the figure had been withdrawn and that work was underway to create 'a more accurate representation'.

"In response to the public's feedback regarding the wax figure, we acknowledge that the current representation did not meet our high standards or the expectations of Sinéad's devoted fans," read the statement.

"We have listened closely to the reactions and agree that the figure does not fully capture Sinéad's unique presence and essence as we intended.

"Sinead O'Connor's impact on Ireland and the global music community is immeasurable and our goal has always been to honour her in the most fitting and respectful manner.

"We deeply appreciate the public's love for Sinéad and share in their admiration for her remarkable career and contributions.

"With this in mind, we are committed to creating a new wax figure that better reflects Sinéad O'Connor's true spirit and iconic image.

"Out team of skilled artists will being this project immediately, ensuring that every detail is meticulously crafted to celebrate her legacy appropriately."